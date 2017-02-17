Sri Lanka scramble to victory at the MCG

Sri Lanka and Australia clashed at the MCG in a thrilling contest in their first T20 against each other.

The home-side was held to a total of 168 for the loss of six wickets. It was Skipper Finch who fired up and put up 43 runs in 34 balls. Klinger put up 38 runs while T.M Head chipped in with 31 runs.

Malinga, making a comeback to the national-side made his mark,picking up the two wickets of the high-scorers for Aussie,while Seekkuge Prasanna gave up a mere 23 runs from four overs.

Sri Lanka got off to a good start, even though Skipper Upul Tharanga fell early on. Dickwella (33) and Munaweera (44) put up a strong partnership but was silenced and sent back to the stands by Zampa.

Gunaratane put a up a quick-fire 52 that got Sri Lanka back on track. The Australian bowling held the visitors to the last ball but the Lankans manged to get across the line quite comfortably