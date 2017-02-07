Sri Lanka, China celebrate 60 years of diplomatic unity

President Maithripala Sirisena and Chinese president Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Sri Lanka.

President Xi pointed out that since China and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations 60 years ago, the bilateral ties, to which he attaches great importance, have stood the test of an ever-changing international situation and achieved a healthy and smooth development. President Xi said that he appreciates Sri Lanka for its active participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.

President Sirisena acknowledged that the China – Sri Lanka friendship has lasted through the ages. He indicated that Sri Lanka is firmly dedicated to promoting its relations with China. The president affirmed his belief in the concept of the ancient Maritime Silk Road, and stated that he thinks that the Belt and Road Initiative will open up a new era for Sri Lanka-China cooperation. He said since the two countries established diplomatic relations 60 years ago, their ties have gained constant and sound development, which were later upgraded to a strategic partnership.