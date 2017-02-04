Sri Lanka celebrates 69th Independence Day

Sixty nine (69) years ago, on a day like today, Sri Lanka defeated the intruders and gained independence.

This year’s independence is celebrated on the theme ‘National Unity’.

For more than a century, Sri Lanka was a British colony. However, on 4 February 4, 1948, the nation gained freedom – to become the Republic of Sri Lanka under the first Republican Constitution of 1972.

Prior to the year 1972, Sri Lanka was known as Ceylon.

Before D. S. Senanayake became the nation’s first Prime Minister, Sri Wickrama Rajasinghe served as the last king of Sri Lanka.

D. S. Senanayake was a prominent character, whor played an active role in the National Freedom Movement.

This year’s national day celebrations will be held at the Galle Face Green under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

We, as patriotic Sri Lankans, should proudly raise the national flag on this special day and remember all those who brought happiness and freedom to the nation.