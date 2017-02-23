Special Police teams investigate LRC director shooting in Batticaloa

Two special police teams are investigating the incident where the Director of the Land Reform Commission of Batticaloa was shot at.

The Director of the Land Reform Commission of Batticaloa Nesakumar Wimalaraj was shot at around 07 pm last night when he was at his house in Kalu-Da-Vali , Kalavanchikudi.

Police Investigations revealed that two masked men in a motorcycle had opened fire at Nesakumara and thereafter fled the area.

He was rushed to the Kalavanchikudi Hospital and was thereafter transferred to the Batticaloa General Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

The shooting occurred at around 7.05pm when a person clad in a jacket and helmet visited the director’s home and follwing a quick conversation, the individual pulled a gun and shot at the director

“… At around 07:05 last night a person clad in a jacket and helmet visited my home. He asked who is Wimal.I responded that I am Wimal. He pulled a gun from his jacket and shot at me. I ran. Two bullets hit me …”