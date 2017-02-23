SL’s hydro power generation decreases

Feb 23, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker 0
The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says the hydro power generation of the country has decreased to 8% as a result of the prevalent weather.
Media Spokesperson of the Ministry Sulakshana Jayawardena said the level of water at hydro power reservoirs has decreased to 32%.
He further noted that the government has taken steps to provide electricity to the public without interruptions.
