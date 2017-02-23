Latest update February 23rd, 2017 12:33 PM

SL’s hydro power generation decreases

Feb 23, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says the hydro power generation of the country has decreased to 8% as a result of the prevalent weather.

Media Spokesperson of the Ministry Sulakshana Jayawardena said the level of water at hydro power reservoirs has decreased to 32%.

He further noted that the government has taken steps to provide electricity to the public without interruptions.


