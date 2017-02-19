SL vs AUS: The unfolding of an epic face-off carrying multiple ‘heart attacks’

Sri Lanka recorded an unbelievable two-wicket win over the Kangaroos in their own backyard today.

The Lions claimed bragging rights for the three match T20 International series victory against Australia -beating them 2-0. Today’s win is incidentally the Lankan camp’s third consecutive T20 series win in Australia.

The begining of many ‘Heart Attacks’.

Sri Lanka – led by Upul Tharanga- decided to give the first scoring taste of the match to the kangaroos after winning the toss.

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch fell early on 12 runs. However, what followed in the form of Ben Dunk seemed to hurt Sri Lanka as he launched an onslaught of 32 runs in just 14 deliveries. But only until Asela Gunaratne disturbed his stumps, sending Dunk back to the dressing room.

Opener Michael Kilnger supported the Australian innings with 43 while Moises Henriques remained unbeaten on 56 off 37 deliveries.

The rest of the Australian batting line up failed to get past double figures. All thanks to some impressive bowling at the death by the Sri Lankans.

The hosts however managed to post a competitive total of 173 all out in their 20 overs.

Nuwan Kulasekera delivered for the SL bowling camp – picking up 3 wickets in the final over. He ended his spell claiming 4 for 31.

Lasith Malinga and Vikum Sanjaya contributed with two wickets a-piece.

The Chase

Chasing the massive Aussie target of 174 seemed like a big ask at the first glance of the Sri Lankan innings.

Skipper Tharanga -who has been in impeccable form recently fell in the first over. Sri Lanka looked in deep trouble, continuing to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Niroshan Dickwella- another man in fine form previously- was caught behind the stumps for 14. While Dilshan Munaweera scored just 10, both Kusal Mendis and Milinda Siriwardena failed to get into double figures.

Enter the saviours – Chamara Kapugedara and Asela Gunaratne

Kapugedara played an important run-a-ball 32 runs, assisting Gunaratne in his slaughtering around the ground in South Geelong, Victoria.

Sri Lanka needed 36 runs off the last two overs – a big ask? not for a man on a mission. Gunaratne hammered three back-to-back sixes and then scored 22 runs off the penultimate over.

Needing two runs for victory off the last delivery, Asela finished off in style punching the ball through the covers to finish on 84 not out.

Gunaratne was adjudged man of the match for his heroics with the bat yet again in this series.