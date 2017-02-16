SL Navy records significant income from maritime security operations

The Sri Lanka Navy has earned an income of 20 million US dollars within the course of the last fifteen months through the maritime security operations.

Navy Media Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Chaminda Walakuluge said the revenue was earned from November 13, 2015 to date.

The president handed over the maritime security operations conducted by Avant Garde Security Services to the Navy in 2015.

The Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting maritime security operations since then.