SL Epilepsy Association reveals prevalence statistics

Feb 12, 2017

The Epilepsy Association of Sri Lanka says that seven out 1000 children in the country are infected with epilepsy.

Chairperson of the Association, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital, Dr. Jithangi Wanigasinghe said that nine out 1000 adults in the country are epilepsy patients.

Dr. Wanigasinghe added that genetic causes of Epilepsy is also possible.

The Commemoration ceremony in line with the World Epilepsy Day is scheduled to be held at  Campbell Park in Colombo today, Sunday, February 12.

International Epilepsy Day is a special event which promotes awareness of epilepsy in more than 120 countries each year.

Every year, on the second Monday of February people join to celebrate and highlight the problems faced by people with epilepsy, their families and carers.


