SL Customs foils two alleged smuggling attempts at BIA

A Chinese woman who had allegedly attempted to smuggle a stock of Chinese cigarettes to the country was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning.

Deputy Customs Director Parakrama Basnayake said that they had recovered 300 cartons of Cigarettes that were in the possession of the suspect, adding that the contraband is worth three million rupees.

Investigations revealed that the stock of cigarettes has been brought down for the consumption of the Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan who attempted to smuggle a stock of gold worth Rs.2.5 million to India was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning.

Deputy Customs Director Parakrama Basnayake said that 400 grams of gold was found in the possession of the suspect, who is a businessman in Colombo.