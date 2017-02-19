SL army personnel arrested over journalist’s abduction

Two more army personnel have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department this morning over the abduction and assault of Journalist Keith Noyhar.

The three army officers who were arrested on Saturday, February 18 in connection to the abduction and assault of journalist Keith Noyahr were remanded until the 23rd.

The three army officers who are alleged to have abducted and assaulted Journalist Keith Noyahr, were arrested by the CID early Saturday morning.

Police Spokesperson DIG Priyantha Jayakody said the arrests were made following extensive investigations.Among the arrested is a Sri Lanka Army Major.

The suspects were produced before the Acting Magistrate of Mount Lavinia M. Shabdeen last evening.

Journalist Keith Noyahr was attached to The Nation newspaper and was abducted and assaulted in May 2008.