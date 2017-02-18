Latest update February 18th, 2017 9:09 PM

SL Army denies allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse

The Sri Lanka Army notes that it categorically denies media reports regarding sexual exploitation and abuse of Tamil women by the Army.

A statement from the Sri Lanka Army notes that at a time when the government is genuinely committed to the Rule of Law and Reconciliation, baseless assertions of this nature would only jeopardise the reconciliation process.

The Army Headquarters has noted with dismay a recent statement, alleged to have been made on sexual exploitation and abuses of Tamil women by the army in the post war scenario.

The statement from the army says that in 2010, a civil administration was firmly established in the north and the army withdrew from all forms of civil administration.

It adds that regrettably, the author of the statement has made unsubstantiated and baseless assertions, without specifying any incident of sexual exploitation or abuse.


