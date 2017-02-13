Colombo, Ratnapura, Buttala residents arrested in Muthukeliya Reserve

Six suspects who were excavating for treasure in the Muthukeliya reserve were arrested on Monday morning. The Muthukeliya reserve is located in the Monaragala district in close proximity to Buttala.

The raid was carried out by officers attached to the Ratnapura police, based on information received by the Superintendent of the Monaragala Range.

The suspects, residents of Colombo,Ratnapura and Buttala, who are between the ages of 29 and 39 are to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.