Sinhala and Tamil as official languages in SL – notes Mano Ganesan at Mother Language Day event

An event titled Peace – Harmony – Stability and Prosperity for All took place in Colombo on February 21.

International Mother Language Day organised by the Bangladesh High Commission to Sri Lanka in association with the Ministry of National Co-Existence, Dialogue and Official Languages and the Ministry of Culture, Sri Lanka Scouts and the CMC took place at the Viharamahadevi Park.

The event was graced by Ministers, MPs, diplomats and activists.

Mano Ganesan who graced the event noted that Sinhala and Tamil should be official languages in Sri Lanka, while English, a link language.

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya also said languages are the most powerful instruments of preserving and developing our tangible and intangible heritage. And that to promote the dissemination of the mother tongue will not only encourage linguistic diversity and multi-lingual education but also to develop well awareness of linguistic and cultural traditions throughout the world and to inspire solidarity of understanding through tolerance and dialogue.

“We believe in creating a tri-lingual society together with peace and harmony, hence the implementation of the official language policy is so important and the government is heavily committed in this regard”.

The invitees also took to brush and paint to place their mark to mark International Mother Language Day.

A blood donation campaign also took place in line with the event.