Shashi Weerawansa Bribery Commission, and ‘protest’ cases taken up

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe decided to take up the case filed by the Bribery Commission against Shashi Weerawansa, wife of parliamentarian Wimal Weeranwansa.

The case was filed against Shashi Weerawansa over the possession of an illegal passport.

It was also decided that the case will be taken up for examinations on May 25, 30, and 31.

Notices were issued for the witnesses of the aggrieved party to be present during the given dates as well.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileep Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, said that information has come to light that the suspect had in her possession documents purporting to show her identity under two names, and is also in possession of two birth certificates, two identity cards and two passports.

Meanwhile, the Cinnamon Gardens Police informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that charges have been filed against seven persons including MPs Wimal Weewawansa, Weera kumara Dissanayake, and Jayantha Samaraweera over the the protest which was organised on February 6, last year, causing an inconvenience to the public.

The protest had been held against the arrival of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein last year.

Thereby, the court hearing is scheduled to reconvene on April 24.

Piyasiri Wijeyanayake, Roger Seneviratne, and Mohammed Muzzamil have been named as the respondents.