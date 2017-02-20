Several Peradeniya University students arrested for alleged ragging

Feb 20, 2017 Keshala Dias Local 0
Fifteen second year students of the University of Peradeniya have been arrested for allegedly of ragging a group of students from the Agriculture Faculty.
The fifteen suspects are second year students of the university’s Agriculture Faculty
The suspects had allegedly ragged eight first year students from the Agriculture Faculty at the residence of one of the students.
The eight first year students who sustained injuries as a result, are currently receiving treatment in hospital.
