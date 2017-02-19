Latest update February 19th, 2017 1:07 PM

Several killed in Kalutara boat accident

Six people died after a boat capsized in the seas off Kalutara. According to Police the boat that capsized, set sail from Beruwala to Katukurunda and was part of a procession of boats.

The remains of the deceased currently lie at the Nagoda Hospital.

Picture used above is for representational purpose..


