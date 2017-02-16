Seven year old writes a letter to Google’s CEO

A seven year old girl wrote to Google’s CEO requesting for a job when she grows.

The girl named Chloe Bridgewater decided she would like to work for Google and penned a letter beginning “dear Google boss”.

Sources say, the girls father claimed that the seven year old “took it all in her stride”.

In response to Chloe’s letter, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai replied to her. He expressed his gratitude towards the girl for writing a letter to him and asking her to send her job application once she finishes with school.

Pichai’s full reply :

“Thank you so much for your letter. I’m glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology.

“I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming at the Olympics.

“I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! 🙂

“All the best to you and your family.”