Satellite and Coal: Shocking revelation by Min. Patali Champika Ranawaka

Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, on the Satana Political programme held last evening, made a startling revelation about another scam that took place under the previous regime.

According to the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, three shipments of coal were imported to the country without informing him while a certain company connected to one of the sons of the royal family sent a satellite in to space.

The Minister charged that he was pressured to make the payments for that, and when the payments were refused he was transferred to another Ministry.

“Who were the businessmen behind that ? Was that fruitful to the nation ? How was 460 Million Rupees released from the Ceylon Electricity Board for Coal in June 2013 ? Who reaped the benefits of that process ? Did the coal shipment reach Sri Lanka ? …”