On Saturday, February 4, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa spoke out against SAITM. He said “There needs to be a standard. The law cannot interfere. If it happens, everyone in this country will try to become doctors.”

However, In spite of the former President’s recent remarks, he followed a contradictory course of action regarding the private medical college, during his tenure as president.

A complete contrast to actions of the past?

30th August 2011

SAITM was accepted by University Grants Commission as an institution awarding medical degrees.It was also granted several concessions through the Board of Investment.

28th March 2013

Scholarships of Rs. 7 million each were presented to ten students. They were presented by President Rajapaksa, giving students the opportunity to follow the medical degree programme at SAITM.

The Biology students were those who obtained 3 A s at the Advanced Level Examination, but were unable to enter state universities.