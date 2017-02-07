Feb 07, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
On Saturday, February 4, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa spoke out against SAITM. He said “There needs to be a standard. The law cannot interfere. If it happens, everyone in this country will try to become doctors.”
However, In spite of the former President’s recent remarks, he followed a contradictory course of action regarding the private medical college, during his tenure as president.
30th August 2011
SAITM was accepted by University Grants Commission as an institution awarding medical degrees.It was also granted several concessions through the Board of Investment.
28th March 2013
Scholarships of Rs. 7 million each were presented to ten students. They were presented by President Rajapaksa, giving students the opportunity to follow the medical degree programme at SAITM.
The Biology students were those who obtained 3 A s at the Advanced Level Examination, but were unable to enter state universities.
