It is our responsibility to create scholars and intellectuals for a better tomorrow:President Sirisena

President Maithripala Sirisena says scholars and intellectuals should come forward to provide a better service to the country and the people.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark 75th anniversary of Kegalle Vidyalaya today the President noted that the wolrd leaders respect several factors within the country including free education and free health service and its quality.

“It is our responsibility to create scholars and intellectuals for a better tomorrow. They should not be left idle. They must take social leadership. In a competitive society, when scholars and intellectuals come forward most of the issues in society can be resolved …”

President Sirisena also opened the exhibition which was organized to mark the 75th Anniversary Celebrations of the Kegalle Vidyalaya.


