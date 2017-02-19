Latest update February 19th, 2017 1:07 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

What does the purple bird on Facebook mean?

Feb 19, 2017 Life Style, Local, News Ticker, Science & Technology 0

Have you spotted a purple bird popping up in your social media timeline?

Trash Dove, a Facebook sticker which has bowled over social media in Asia, is the cartoon baby of American artist Syd Weiler.

The quirky sticker grew in popularity in early February 2017 after it appeared on a Thailand Facebook page when it was featured in a dance-off with a cartoon cat.

After just a week of being on the page, it had racked up 4 million views.

Trash Dove appeared in various guises that people could use as emojis, the most popular one showing the bird vigorously thrashing its head up and down.

After its popularity was picked up by news channels in Thailand, Weiler posted a thank you video on her Facebook page:

Meanwhile a petition has been launched to ban the sticker set from clogging up Facebook feeds, with a bid to get 2,000 signatures.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
CEA to probe Norochcholai air pollution
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach