What does the purple bird on Facebook mean?

Have you spotted a purple bird popping up in your social media timeline?

Trash Dove, a Facebook sticker which has bowled over social media in Asia, is the cartoon baby of American artist Syd Weiler.

The quirky sticker grew in popularity in early February 2017 after it appeared on a Thailand Facebook page when it was featured in a dance-off with a cartoon cat.

After just a week of being on the page, it had racked up 4 million views.

Trash Dove appeared in various guises that people could use as emojis, the most popular one showing the bird vigorously thrashing its head up and down.

After its popularity was picked up by news channels in Thailand, Weiler posted a thank you video on her Facebook page:

Meanwhile a petition has been launched to ban the sticker set from clogging up Facebook feeds, with a bid to get 2,000 signatures.