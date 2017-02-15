Protests Galore: Demonstrations held across the country

Over fifteen protests took place across many parts of the country during the course of the day.

The access road to the Galle Face Green from the Lotus Roundabout was temporarily closed due to several protests taking place near the Presidential Secretariat.This move resulted in a massive traffic congestion in Fort , Colombo.

A group of disabled war heroes were demonstrating seeking their salary arrears be paid. Ten representatives were permitted to enter the President’s Office for a discussion prompting the other protesters to disperse.

Military Spokesperson Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne said that the president will fullfil the request of the 2500 ex-servicemen with a service record of less than twelve years, after amending the Armed Forces Pensions and Gratuities Codes.

“They were not asked to leave – they left the service voluntarily.Though they did not complete 12 years of service, their pension benefits are given considering they completed their 12 years of service …” he said

A group of persons from Gampaha who would lose their lands to the Central Expressway engaged in a protest march from opposite the Fort Railway Station.

The group marched to the Lotus Roundabout and attempted to proceed to the Presidential Secretariat. However, only a few representatives were permitted to enter the premises for talks.

The Lotus Road in Colombo was obstructed due to a protest citing that pensions were terminated by the privatisation of the Textile Industry Department through Government influence.

According to our correspondents, the area surrounding the Lotus Road was obstructed for around five hours as a result of these three protests.

National Freedom Front protest for the release of Wimal Weerawansa

The National Freedom Front protested opposite Sethsiripaya in Battaramulla this afternoon seeking the release of Wimal Weerawansa who was placed in remand custody over a case currently being taken up in court.

All Ceylon Peasants Federations protest the under-utilisation of building obtained by the Ministry of Agriculture

The All Ceylon Peasants Federations protested today citing that a building obtained on rent by the Ministry of Agriculture is not being used, and that a massive rent is being paid for it.They claim that if the funds are saved, it can be used to increase the compensation given to farmers to Rs.50,000.

Authorities are yet to resolve issues.

Allegation by the Engineering Diploma Holders Association and the Technical Officers’ Union

The Engineering Diploma Holders Association and the Technical Officers’ Union jointly protested opposite the Ministry of City Planning and Water Supply in Battaramulla today alleging that authorities are yet to resolve their issues.

Failure to arrest

Employees attached to the Galle and Matara Branches of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board protested today against the failure to arrest those who assaulted the Galle District Manager I.D. Wijesiri.

The protests took place opposite the Galle Bus Stand and in Pamburana, Matara.

Postal workers in Polonnaruwa protest

Deputy Post-Masters in the Polonnaruwa District protested today against the assault on a postal worker.

They protested opposite the Main Post Office in Polonnaruwa and demanded that the attackers be arrested.

Protest against alleged slashing of Samurdhi Benefits

Samurdhi beneficiaries in Gampaha protested against the alleged attempt to slash Samurdhi benefits.

They claim there is an attempt recover the sum of Rs.2500 given to them as a housing aid.

Protest against land reclamation

A protest took place in the Wellewela area on the Laggala – Bakamuna Road this morning citing a land issue. They claim that the government has reclaimed the lands given to them for cultivation.

Relocation not suitable for trading

Traders demonstrated opposite the Thambuttegama Weekly Fair citing that the relocation was not suitable for trading. Traders also demonstrated opposite the Mihinthale Weekly Fair today citing that even though the new building for the fair was completed, the Local Authority has failed to provide shop-space to them.

More opposition against private medical colleges

The Inter-Univesity Students Federation commenced a motorcade against Private Medical Colleges, from Peradeniya today. It is scheduled to reach Colombo in three-days.

A protest also took place opposite the National Hospital in Colombo against Private Medical Colleges.