Project Loon: Project’s MOU legitimacy and ethics questioned

The controversial problem that has been the talk of the town recently – ‘Project Loon’ by Google and Sri Lanka’s wavelengths – continued to make its rounds in the Sri Lankan political arena.

“The people will not be able to claim victory in any IT related victories, if they do not have ownership of the wavelengths”, said JVP Leader MP Anura Kumara.

The above statement by Anura Jumara speaks of the company ‘RAMA’, which has undertaken Project Loon in Sri lanka.

* A memorandum of understanding was signed on the 28th of July 2015 to facilitate the Project Loon pilot project. It was noted then that Project Loon will be undertaken by RAMA.

JVP leader pointed out that the nation’s wavelength is a resource which has to be owned by the state. However, according to Anura Kumara, the government is acting on “various ulterior motives” to confer wavelengths on a company selected by them.

The 2015 MOU, its legitimacy and ethics questioned;

Sri Lanka’s ‘wavelengths’ will be a valuable asset in the future, given how global technology development revolve around the IT sector.

Anti Corruption Front: “We ask the government to tell us how this company received this opportunity? What was the criteria to give them this opportunity? This must be explained clearly. Why were local telecommunications companies in Sri Lanka not given this opportunity and why was it given to this company?”

ACF made a revelation on the agreement signed between ICTA and Google. According to the front, the ICT agency says “they do not know how this was given (to RAMA) though ICTA admits it signed the agreement.

The Anti Corruption Front has laid the responsibility on the government and subject minister to provide explanation.

