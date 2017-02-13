President stresses on environment conservation while achieving development challenges

President Maithripala Sirisena says the country must realise the dream of overcoming development challenges while conserving the environment.

The President expressed these views during an event held in Kurunegala on Sunday, February 12.

The Kurunegala Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, was declared open yesterday.President Sirisena also opened offices of the Department of Registration of Persons in the Kurunegala District.

The centralisation of all offices of the Wayamba Province Agriculture Ministry in the Mahagedara Complex, was also held under the auspices of the President.

President Sirisena also participated in the environmental exhibition which was held parallel to the Wayamba Green Revolution Programme.

Manufacturers of environment-riendly products were felicitated at this event.