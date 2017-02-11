President Sirisena tweets on SAITM issue

Latest update February 11th, 2017 1:41 PM

President Maithripala Sirisena has tweeted that the Government Medical Officers Association and the Sri Lanka Dental Association submitted their proposals with regard to the issue surrounding the SAITM private medical college in Malabe.Capture

According to the official twitter account of the President, a committee of experts has been appointed to consult all parties and advise the government on the matter.

 


