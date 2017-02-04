Latest update February 4th, 2017 12:34 PM

President Sirisena speaks at 69th Independence Day celebrations (Video)

The 69th National Independence Day got under way at the Galle Face Green on February 4. The national event got underway under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Addressing the nation, the President stressed on the importance of honest and committed politicians in order to develop the country.

The military parade featured members of the tri-forces, the police and the civil defence force and showcased the military prowess of the country.


The hedging deal will be thoroughly investigated: MP Handunnetti
