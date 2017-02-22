President Sirisena meets with SLFP electoral organizers

President Maithripala Sirisena met with Electoral organizers of the Sri Lanka freedom party this afternoon and held broad discussions with the SLFP electoral organizers regarding the current political situation and the progress of local development activities.

According to President Sirisena the main objective is to move forward in this political movement to strengthen the party mechanism while bringing a new face to it and what is needed is a qualitative political movement.

He added that the party needs to ensure the quality and commitment while maintaining an honest political movement.

” We have to make this process successful together with the citizens of this country.” he said

General Secretary of the SLFP said that the executive committee and the all island working committee meetings will be held on the 2nd of March.

He added that 10,000 candidates have been interviewed for the upcoming elections

“We hope to select the most suitable candidate for each electorate.” he said

When questioned regarding the lack of representation by the SLFP for the joint opposition meeting Min.Dissanayake said that the President, who is also the head of the party is treating the Joint Opposition in a very democratic manner that was not practiced in the party before