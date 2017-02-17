I am the only President to declare assets – President Sirisena

President Maithripala Sirisena says he is the only President to declare his assets.

Speaking at an event at Temple Trees, the President affirmed that it is the responsibility of everyone to act in a manner which ensures that the allegations made against the previous regime, are not leveled against the incumbent administration.

The official ceremony enforcing the ‘Right to Information Act’ was held at Temple Trees under the auspices of the President.

He noted on the aspect that the people didn’t elect the current government to see the same things which happened in the previous regime.

The president also made a statement on his assets.

He claimed himself as the only president who declared his assets to the people after being elected as the president, and that he did so due to the respect and faith he has in the position of Presidency.