President appoints committee to solve issues surrounding private medical colleges

The President has decided to appoint a committee of experts to consult on issues surrounding private medical colleges.

President Maithripala Sirisena will consider all the recommendations made by this committee of experts, when solving the private medical college issue.

The announcement was made following a special discussion that took place between the Government Medical Officers Association and the Sri Lanka Dental Association at the President’s Official residence on Saturday morning.

Representatives of the GMOA had made extensive presentations to the President on the issues surrounding SAITM.

The Government Medical Officers Association and the Sri Lanka Dental Association also presented two sets of proposals to the president, to be taken into consideration when solving the matter.

The president who considered views and opinions expressed from both parties, had noted that the proposals and recommendations made by experts from all other spheres will also be taken in to consideration when solving this issue.

All recommendations and proposals would be directed to the expert committee appointed by the President and the president would make a final decision, based on the recommendations reached by the committee.

Heads of the GMOA Dr. Anurudhdha Padeniua and Head of the Sri Lanka Dental Association Dr. Ananda Rathnayake led their delegations to this meeting with the President.

The GMOA called on the President to issue a gazette which secured the minimum standards required for such a programme.

The Government Medical Officers Association convening a media briefing today, following their meeting with the President,the GMOA said that the President took in to account the requests and said that the opinions of all parties is required.