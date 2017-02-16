Premier Wickremesinghe concludes official visit to Australia

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who is on an official visit to Australia will conclude his tour today.

The Sri Lankan delegation led by Prime Minister Wickremesinghe was hosted to a lunch with entrepreneurs from the Australia State of Victoria who are interested in investing in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister,Ranil Wickremesinghe said that it is necessary for Australia and Sri Lanka and everyone else in this region of the Indian Ocean and pacific to work together for closer economic ties. ++

He pointed out that the region is the fastest growing in the world and while dealing with the outside world more trade more investments and more corporation must be ensured.

The markets of India , China and South East Asia and South Asia will be over 3 billion according to the Prime Minister

“And in another 10 years time as the incomes increase just think of what the value will be. At least 600 Million which is going to be more than the population of Europe …” he said

Prior to the luncheon, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe met with the Victorian State Minister for Small Business, Innovation & Trade – Philip Dalidakis.

Minister Philip Dalidakis had said the steps taken by the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister to unite the country has created an environment that would enable the country to over-come all economic challenges.

He had also added that the Prime Ministers visit promted the State of Victoria to come forward in utilizing the Colombo Harbour at a time it has become a hub for trade in the region.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has pointed out that all measures have been taken to uplift the Sri Lankan economy and the Governments objective is to make the pearl of the Indian Ocean the Trade Hub of South Asia.

The Prime Minister had requested the High Commissioners of both countries to commence discussions in obtaining the support of the State of Victoria for this purpose.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also called on the Premier of Victoria, Daniel Michael Andrews today.

During the meeting it was agreed to explore avenues that would enable to strengthen ties between Sri Lanka and the State of Victoria.

At the meeting in Melbourne it was noted that Sri Lanka’s long relationship with Australia has become the root for relations between Sri Lanka and the Australia States.