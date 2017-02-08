Powers vested with Local Government Authorities taken over by UDA

Several powers vested with Local Government Authorities have been taken back under the purview of the Urban Development Authority.

The UDA announced that this measure came in to effect from the 01st of February.The powers taken back by the UDA were vested with the Local Government Authorities in 1985.

Chairman of the Urban Development Authority (UDA),Jagath Munasinghe charged that there was no transparencey while irregularities were also reported.

He added that 60% to 70% of those regulations have been violated and the procedures too, have not been followed.

“This is a grave situation. Thereby , the as of the 01st of February , the UDA had decided to take back several of those powers …” he said

The Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development says several powers in relation to Building Planning and Development Planning , Other Development Planning and Agreement Certification , Issuign of Permits , Preliminary Plannign Enforcement and Settlement have been taken over by the Urban Development Authority.

These powers apply for constructions of over 04 storeys – over an area of 4000 square feet. It also applies to where ever the Condominium Law applies, that is Government and Semi-Government buildings that impact environmental pollution and buildings affiliated to filling stations. That is an area of over 40 perches or 0.1 hectares and the development as well dividing those lands, according to the Chairman of the Urban Development Authority

Munasinghe explained that 1% to 1.5% of of the total applications for buildings directed towards the Local Government is being taken over by the UDA and in COlombo the figure could be higher

In response to the allegation that the people from all over the country will have to come to the UDA in Colombo for their permits, the UDA chairman pointed out that there will be branch located in every district

“… We have a branch in every district in the country. Several Districts do not have the office. But come March, all the districts will have an Office of the UDA and we have planned for install those offices as Regional Offices in the UDA …” he said.