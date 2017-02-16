Latest update February 16th, 2017 10:38 AM

Post-mortem finished on North Korean leader’s brother

A post-mortem examination has been completed on the body of Kim Jong-nam, the brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali confirmed the matter when met by reporters at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, at 7.50pm today.

Mr Kim died on Monday after apparently being poisoned while waiting to board a flight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to the Malaysian police, a woman has been arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in connection with the death of Kim Jong-un’s estranged half-brother.

They said the suspect was carrying a Vietnamese travel document and was alone at the time of arrest.

There is widespread speculation that North Korea was behind the killing, but there has been no confirmation.


Mirissa's whale-watching boats likely to be taken into custody
