Police raid illegal sand-mining operation in Madampe

The Police STF raided an illegal sand mining operation that took place in Sembukkattiya, Madampe.

Police officers from Madampe were dispatched to the Sembukkattiya area after the Police STF recieved information regarding the illegal operation.

The land in question is located five kilometres from the Madampe Town. It is reported that when the police arrived at the scene, the operation had been “in full swing.”

Backhoe loaders, sand washers were seen at the premises. The racketeers had been mining sand in the area without a permit.The miners had dug 100 feet into the ground in certain places and this footage bears witness to the gravity of the environmental destruction.

Police seized the Back-hoe Loaders and a Tipper Truck and made three arrests.

The suspects have revealed to police that the land in question belonged to a former member of the North-Western Provincial Council.

The suspects were remanded until the February 20 by the Chilaw Magistrate.