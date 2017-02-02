Police fire tear gas, water cannons to disperse medical students’ protest

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse a protest staged by the Medical Faculty Student Activists Committee in Colombo today, defying court orders.

The students who commenced their protest march from opposite the Colombo Medical Faculty in opposition to the order issued by the Court of Appeal on the SAITM Private Medical College, were dispersed as they attempted to approach the President’s Office.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate issued an order absolute against the Medical Faculty Student Activists Committee preventing them from holding meetings and protests which cause public inconvenience.

Presenting facts to court, police said staging protests could create a problematic situation due to the Independence Day rehearsals.

Thereby, the Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an order preventing any rallies, protests or meetings which causes a hindrance to the public and vehicular movement.

While the protest, which was staged defying the court order caused heavy traffic congestion in and around the Colombo Fort area, many were seen suffering the consequences.