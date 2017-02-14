PM Wickremesinghe receives honorary doctorate in Australia

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was awarded an honorary doctorate in law at a graduation ceremony at Deakin University in Geelong today, February 14.

The award recognises the efforts made for a peaceful transition of power.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with Victorian Governor Linda Dessau.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will head to Canberra in the afternoon for a reception with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to commemorate 70 years of Australian – Sri Lankan diplomatic relations.

The pair will engage in a spot of cricket diplomacy later this week when Sri Lanka take on the Prime Minister’s XI team at Manuka Oval in Canberra.