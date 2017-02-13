Latest update February 13th, 2017 6:42 PM

PM Wickremesinghe commences Australia official tour

Feb 13, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left the country on Monday morning for a four-day official tour of Australia.The Prime Minister is travelling to Australia to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is due to meet with Australian Premier Malcom Turnbull, as well as sign several bilateral agreements during the visit.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes Ministers Vijith Wijayamuni Zoysa, Arjuna Ranatunga and Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva.


