Pinnaduwa expressway accident victims hospitalised

Two persons sustained critical injuries following an accident which took place at the Pinnaduwa Expressway early Wednesday morning.

The accident had taken place when the group had been returning from a funeral in Kuliyapitiya. The driver of the vehicle and another individual was critically injured in the accident and was admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Police said the accident occurred as the driver of the vehicle had fallen asleep at the wheel. Investigations with regard to the incident have commenced.