Pathfinder Foundation urges govt to re-negotiate HRC resolution

Ahead of the 34th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva which is to begin later in February, the Pathfinder Foundation has urged the government to undertake re-negotiation of the HRC resolution, based on ground realities in Sri Lanka.

In its latest Pathfinder Flash, the Foundation says that, rather than seeking a postponement of consideration of the situation and facing the eventuality next year, Sri Lanka should explain the prevailing ground situation with regard to foreign judges and constitutional measures to the main sponsors of the resolution.

Furthermore, it states that the government should make urgent arrangements to put in place, mechanisms to implement the re-negotiated commitments, bearing in mind that its credibility will be at stake.

Noting that the government has a responsibility towards its citizens first, the Pathfinder Foundation concludes that members of the armed forces and the police should be informed at high political level that they will be held individually accountable for violations of human rights.