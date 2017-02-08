Latest update February 8th, 2017 2:16 PM

Parents of Denipitiya Maha Vidyalaya students stage protest

Parents of students attending the Denipitiya Maha Vidyalaya in Weligama, staged a protest on Wednesday, February 8.

The protest was staged to voice objections over an incident where the principal of the school was assaulted by two individuals.

The protesters marched from the school premises to the Denipitiya junction.

Our correspondent said that vehicular movement along the Akuressa Weligama road was hampered owing to the protest.

He added that the protesters dispersed when police assured them that the two individuals who had allegedly assaulted the Principal had been arrested.


Concern over "major dearth" of engineers in state service
