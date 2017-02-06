Pahalagama, Mabodala suspects arrested over driving licence racket

Five individuals have been arrested in connection to a racket where fraudulent drivers licences were being issued.

Police said that the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by the officers of the Peliyagoda Crimes Division in Minuwangoda.

The suspects, who are residents of Pahalagama and Mabodala, have been arrested over charges of preparing, aiding, abetting and being in possession of fraudulent driving licences.

The suspects are to be produced before the Minuwangoda magistrates court today, February 6.