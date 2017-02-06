Latest update February 6th, 2017 1:14 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Pahalagama, Mabodala suspects arrested over driving licence racket

Feb 06, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Five individuals have been arrested in connection to a racket where fraudulent drivers licences were being issued.

Police said that the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by the officers of the Peliyagoda Crimes Division in Minuwangoda.

The suspects, who are residents of Pahalagama and Mabodala, have been arrested over charges of preparing, aiding, abetting and being in possession of fraudulent driving licences.

The suspects are to be produced before the Minuwangoda magistrates court today, February 6.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
18 killed in Chinese massage parlour fire
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach