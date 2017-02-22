Nursing Faculty at Colombo University for the first time in SL

A Nursing Faculty will be opened attached to the University of Colombo this year. This move is being made for the first time in the history of Sri Lanka,

Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo, Professor Lakshman Dissanayake said that students will be admitted to the faculty, after giving due consideration to their GCE Advanced Level examination results.

Professor Lakshman Dissanayake further noted that a Technical Caculty will also be opened, attached to the University of Colombo starting from this year.