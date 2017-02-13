Latest update February 13th, 2017 2:10 PM

Northwest Canal Project initiated by President Sirisena commences

The Northwest Canal Project’ which is being initiated in line with the ‘Moragahakanda Water Project’ commenced on Monday February 13 under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Director General of the Irrigation Department Saman Weerasinghe said that 30,000 acres of paddy fields can be cultivated through this project.

Adding that two water reservoirs have already been constructed in the Kurunegala area, Director General of the Department of Irrigation Saman Weerasinghe said that 260 small reservoirs have been reconstructed in the area.

Director General of the Department of Irrigation Saman Weerasinghe said that the “Northwest Canal Project’ commenced under the auspices of President Sirisena, as a step towards resolving issues pertaining to access of water in the Kurunegala area.


Court orders for special report on former MP Duminda Silva's health
