Northern Province private bus owners launch strike

Feb 09, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker 0
Private bus owners in the Northern Province have launched a strike action in protest against an incident where a statue of North Central Provincial Minister of Transport, Danishwaran was set ablaze by SLTB bus owners.
According to a News 1st correspondent, private buses have not been in operation from the Vavuniya town since Thursday morning, causing severe inconvenience to bus commuters in the area.
