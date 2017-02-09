Latest update February 9th, 2017 12:28 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Northern Province private bus owners launch strike

Feb 09, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Private bus owners in the Northern Province have launched a strike action in protest against an incident where a statue of North Central Provincial Minister of Transport, Danishwaran was set ablaze by SLTB bus owners.

According to a News 1st correspondent, private buses have not been in operation from the Vavuniya town since Thursday morning, causing severe inconvenience to bus commuters in the area.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Lasith Malinga to join SL team on Australian tour
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach