Northern Province bus employees launch strike

A strike action is currently being launched by employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board in the Northern Province.

SLTB employees said the strike action was launched after an altercation took place between the employees of a SLTB bus travelling from Mullaitivu to Vavuniya, and a private bus.

SLTB bus operators also charge that they are inconvenienced by the location of the newly-erected bus depot in Vavuniya which was declared open in January.

Police arrested three individuals after the conflict between the two groups escalated. The SLTB employees charged that the protest commenced as the law was not being implemented.