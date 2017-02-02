No final decision on investor for SriLankan Airlines: Finance Minister

Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake says that a final decision has not been reached on an investor for Sri Lankan Airlines.

Making statement during a media briefing held today, Min.Karunanayake said that even though various statements are being made, the government has not found the ‘right fit’ and when the right investor is found the information will be made public.

“.. Various statements are being made about Sri Lankan airlines. However, as the government we can state that we have not found the right fit yet. When we do we will make it public. Statements may be made but they don’t represent the government, various arguments are being brought forward but this does not revel the true situation”.

Karunayake was questioned over his mention that false news items are being broadcast regarding the restructuring process of Sri Lankan Airlines

He explained that what was meant by ‘false news’was various organisation making statements even though the time has not come for such to be issued – and Minister Kabir Hashim’s ministry will respond to it. However, the government is yet to receive any details because the cabinet sub committee is yet to forward any decision on the matter

Peace Air which had been shortlisted for the deal with Sri Lankan Airlines convened a media briefing in Colombo ealier this week, where its chairman said that Peace Air has received 76 points, another had received 67 points while TPG only received 55 points.

Dayasiri Jayasekara, during a SLFP media briefing held today, expressed there have been various views on the possibility of a Foreign investor coming into SriLankan Airlines as well numerous requests regarding Sri Lankan Airlines,however nothing has reached the cabinet yet,

“When this is finalised then it will be sent to the cabinet, there we could discuss it ..” he said.