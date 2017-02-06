NLEP observes rising number of leprosy cases in Colombo, Gampaha, Galle

The National Leprosy Eradication Programme says there is an increase in the spread of leprosy among children in Sri Lanka.

The programme says that an increase in the spread of leprosy among children was recorded in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Galle.

Director of the Programme, Dr. Priyantha Karunaratne said that over 140 children were diagnosed with leprosy during 2016.

Dr. Karunaratne requested parents to pay attention to changes that could occur on the skin of their children, and that they be given medical care immediately.

The National Leprosy Eradication Programme said that 1853 leprosy patients were recorded in Sri Lanka last year, adding that 279 of those patients were from the Colombo district, while 113 were from the Galle district.