Nine foreign nationals arrested in Colombo over Facebook defraud

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested nine Nigerian nationals who had allegedly defrauded millions by using fake Facebook accounts.

According to the CID, the arrested foreign nationals were residing in the country without a valid visa.

The suspects had deceived a number of individuals via Facebook accounts into depositing millions of rupees into their bank accounts as payment for various goods the suspects promised to provide in return.

The suspects had also led these individuals to believe that they were residing in England. Police said the arrest was made in Malabe.


