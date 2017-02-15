New regulation to be imposed to ensure safety of patients at private hospitals

The Ministry of Health has decided to impose a new regulation requiring specialist doctors, who conduct surgeries, stay near the patient until the patient’s condition is not critical.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Jayasundara Bandara said that specialist doctors, in a majority of private hospitals, leave for other duties soon after conducting a surgery.

He added that this places the life of the patient who underwent surgery at risk.

Dr. Bandara further noted that an investigation team will be appointed in order to follow up whether the said regulation is being implemented properly.

According to Dr. Bandara this regulation will provide a quality service to patients who undergo surgeries at private hospitals.