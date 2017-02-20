Latest update February 20th, 2017 9:58 AM

NARA expresses concern over Norochcholai power plant water released to the sea

Feb 20, 2017 Local 0

The National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) says, over two cubic metres of water are released to the sea from the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant on a daily basis.

Chairman of NARA Anil Premaratne said, water is being released in such a manner from all three generators of the plant.

The Chairman added that the water released is what is being used to cool the generators of the power plant and that the warm water released to the sea is harmful to marine life.

Premaratne said, the temperature difference between the sea water and the water released to the sea is four degrees celsius.


Kalutara boat tragedy: Eleven bodies handed over
