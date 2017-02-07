MP Wimal Weerawansa further remanded

Latest update February 7th, 2017 2:16 PM

MP Wimal Weerawansa was further remanded until February 20 over the case pertaining to the misuse of state vehicles

The order was issued when Wimal Weerawansa was produced before Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne this morning.

The second suspect in the case, Former Deputy Manager of the State Engineering Corporation Samantha Lokuhannadige was also placed in remand custody until February 20.

The Magistrate informed court that the decision pertaining to his bail grant request will be issued when the case is taken up before court on the 20th.


